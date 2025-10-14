Lionel Messi faces risk of £9.5 million-worth mansion in Ibiza being demolished as details of legal issues involving toxic asset emerges: Reports

Lionel Messi's luxurious mansion in Ibiza is at risk of being demolished amid legal concerns, according to ABC. The Argentine maestro bought the property from Swiss businessman Philippe Amon in 2022 for £9.5m, but it has been shrouded in controversy so far.

It was initially reported that the building didn't adhere to planning regulations. The garage and basement were apparently part of the property that did not fit with the planning permission.

The villa is located in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia on Ibiza’s western coast and measures just over 16,000 square meters. The property also includes a 92-square-meter swimming pool, but reportedly lacks a certificate of occupancy and necessary permits.

Interestingly, Lionel Messi has already been prohibited from carrying out further renovations on the property by a mayoral decree in 2022. The latest report adds that the City Council have now initiated proceedings regarding illegal changes.

Unless the situation is regularised, a partial demolition of the Argentine's property cannot be ruled out either. There are environmental controversies as well; the villa is reportedly on protected land and has been classified as 'toxic asset', because it can neither be sold nor rented out.

Climate activists of 'Futuro Vegetal' famously raided the property last year, covering it in red and black paint, and even took a picture near the pool as part of their protest. La Pulga responded by slapping the group with a £50,000 bill of compensation for criminal damage.

