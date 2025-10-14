Lionel Messi faces risk of £9.5 million-worth mansion in Ibiza being demolished as details of legal issues involving toxic asset emerges: Reports

Lionel Messi's luxurious mansion in Ibiza is at risk of being demolished amid legal concerns, according to ABC. The Argentine maestro bought the property from Swiss businessman Philippe Amon in 2022 for £9.5m, but it has been shrouded in controversy so far.
It was initially reported that the building didn't adhere to planning regulations. The garage and basement were apparently part of the property that did not fit with the planning permission.
The villa is located in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia on Ibiza’s western coast and measures just over 16,000 square meters. The property also includes a 92-square-meter swimming pool, but reportedly lacks a certificate of occupancy and necessary permits.
Interestingly, Lionel Messi has already been prohibited from carrying out further renovations on the property by a mayoral decree in 2022. The latest report adds that the City Council have now initiated proceedings regarding illegal changes.
Unless the situation is regularised, a partial demolition of the Argentine's property cannot be ruled out either. There are environmental controversies as well; the villa is reportedly on protected land and has been classified as 'toxic asset', because it can neither be sold nor rented out.
Climate activists of 'Futuro Vegetal' famously raided the property last year, covering it in red and black paint, and even took a picture near the pool as part of their protest. La Pulga responded by slapping the group with a £50,000 bill of compensation for criminal damage.
How many goals has Lionel Messi scored in his career?
Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers in the history and is the most decorated player in the beautiful game with 46 trophies to his name. The Argentine has enjoyed tremendous success with club and country in his career, and famously won the FIFA World Cup in 2022.
The 38-year-old has also lifted the Ballon d'Or a record eight times in his career, the most in history. His archrival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has won the coveted prize five times to date.
La Pulga has scored 886 goals from 1128 games across competitions in his career and is now inching closer to the 900-goal mark. Lionel Messi has also registered 396 assists to date with club and country.
The Argentine has been in prolific form for Inter Miami this season, registering 34 goals and 18 assists. However, the player's contract expires at the end of this year and he is yet to sign an extension.