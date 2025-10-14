  • home icon
  • Football
  • Lionel Messi
  • Lionel Messi faces risk of £9.5 million-worth mansion in Ibiza being demolished as details of legal issues involving toxic asset emerges: Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:23 GMT
Inter Miami CF v Atlanta United - Source: Getty
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's luxurious mansion in Ibiza is at risk of being demolished amid legal concerns, according to ABC. The Argentine maestro bought the property from Swiss businessman Philippe Amon in 2022 for £9.5m, but it has been shrouded in controversy so far.

It was initially reported that the building didn't adhere to planning regulations. The garage and basement were apparently part of the property that did not fit with the planning permission.

The villa is located in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia on Ibiza’s western coast and measures just over 16,000 square meters. The property also includes a 92-square-meter swimming pool, but reportedly lacks a certificate of occupancy and necessary permits.

Interestingly, Lionel Messi has already been prohibited from carrying out further renovations on the property by a mayoral decree in 2022. The latest report adds that the City Council have now initiated proceedings regarding illegal changes.

also-read-trending Trending

Unless the situation is regularised, a partial demolition of the Argentine's property cannot be ruled out either. There are environmental controversies as well; the villa is reportedly on protected land and has been classified as 'toxic asset', because it can neither be sold nor rented out.

Climate activists of 'Futuro Vegetal' famously raided the property last year, covering it in red and black paint, and even took a picture near the pool as part of their protest. La Pulga responded by slapping the group with a £50,000 bill of compensation for criminal damage.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored in his career?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers in the history and is the most decorated player in the beautiful game with 46 trophies to his name. The Argentine has enjoyed tremendous success with club and country in his career, and famously won the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The 38-year-old has also lifted the Ballon d'Or a record eight times in his career, the most in history. His archrival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has won the coveted prize five times to date.

La Pulga has scored 886 goals from 1128 games across competitions in his career and is now inching closer to the 900-goal mark. Lionel Messi has also registered 396 assists to date with club and country.

The Argentine has been in prolific form for Inter Miami this season, registering 34 goals and 18 assists. However, the player's contract expires at the end of this year and he is yet to sign an extension.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

