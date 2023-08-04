Lionel Messi fan creates website where supporters can watch all his goals in one location

A Lionel Messi fan has created a website where all the goals scored by the Argentina captain can be watched. Throughout his professional career, Messi has scored some monumental goals for club and country.

He scored a mammoth 672 goals for Barcelona before scoring 32 for Paris Saint-Germain during his two-season stint in France. Apart from that, Messi has also scored five goals for Inter Miami so far in three matches.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has also netted 103 goals for Argentina at the international level. Many of Messi's goals are some of the best ever scored. Hence, binge-watching them is a great way to spare time for many.

One fan has come up with an easier way for fans to do so, as he has created a website named messiallgoals.com.

Lionel Messi's goals against Getafe in the Copa del Rey, Athletic Bilbao in the 2014-15 Copa del Rey final, the screamer against Bilbao in the 2012-13 La Liga, and his UEFA Champions League semi-final effort against Real Madrid in the 2010-11 season are some of the Argentina captain's best ever goals.

Fans now have a platform where they can watch all of them at once.

Orlando City coach claimed Lionel Messi should have been sent off during the Leagues Cup round of 32 clash

During the recent Leagues Cup round of 32 clash against Inter Miami, Lionel Messi bagged a brace, helping his team get a 3-1 win and book a slot in the last 16 of the competition.

Orlando City's Mexican coach, Oscar Pareja, however, thinks that Messi deserved to be sent off during the match.

Speaking to the media following the match, Pareja said (via GOAL):

“Tonight was a circus. There was a second yellow on Messi [that wasn't given]. I don't care if he's Messi.”

Pareja went on to slam other refereeing decisions from the game, telling:

“The penalty kick calls and others, they were ridiculous. We were very frustrated and tried to regain our composure. There were some circumstances in this game that shouldn't happen.”

Messi and Co. will next play FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup on August 6. The game will mark the first away game for Messi in his Inter Miami career.