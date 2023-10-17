Lionel Messi fever hits Peru as fans flock outside hotel, Argentina superstar responds to their chants from window

Fans gathered outside the hotel where Lionel Messi and his Argentina squad are staying ahead of their World Cup qualification match against Peru today (October 17).

In a video posted by Argentina national team journalist Roy Nemer, fans can be spotted outside the hotel, chanting the Inter Miami attacker's name. Looking on from the window, Messi responded by waving back to the supporters.

Posting the clip on his X account (formerly Twitter), Nemer wrote:

"Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes look outside as fans in Peru chant, "Messi, Messi!"

La Albiceleste come into this fixture against Peru, having won all three of their qualification matches so far. Currently, they sit on top of the CONMEBOL standings, eight places ahead of their upcoming opponents.

However, Messi's role in this tie remains in doubt after he managed to come on in the second half of the 1-0 win against Paraguay on Thursday (October 12). Amid injury concerns, he managed to play 37 minutes, a sign that the former Barcelona star could start against Peru.

National team coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the 36-year-old forward is fit but is unsure of how many minutes Messi will play. Speaking ahead of the match, he said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"Messi is fine, he has been training. We will make the decision tomorrow. It is to speak with him and to ask him how he is. If he is well. It’s a question of minutes, of how much he can play. If he is well, you already know what I think. If he is well, he will play."

In his two appearances in the qualification campaign, Messi has netted one goal, the winner in the 1-0 victory against Ecuador on September 7.

Fabrizio Romano clarifies Lionel Messi transfer stance amid Barcelona loan deal rumors

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Football transfers expert Fabrizio Romano claims Lionel Messi will remain focused on Inter Miami in January despite rumors of a potential return to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Reports have further stated the Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in Messi, linking him with a move to the country on a short-term deal. Clarifying that the 2022 World Cup winner will remain put in Miami, Romano wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Messi, not considering any loan move despite links with Barcelona and Saudi clubs. Full focus on Inter Miami and Argentina."

Speculation about Messi's situation emerged after Inter Miami crashed out of the race for a playoff spot, leaving them out of action until late February. The situation provided the Argentina skipper with an opportunity to ponder a loan deal in January.