Lionel Messi finally makes decision on Barcelona future

Lionel Messi has spent the entirety of his club career at Barcelona and cemented his status as one of the greats of the game. However, with his contract set to expire next summer, the Argentine has reportedly made his mind up about his future.

According to Catalunya Radio via Le10sport, Lionel Messi is close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona that is expected to keep him in Catalonia for the rest of his career. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is reportedly looking to sort out Lionel Messi's future swiftly, as he aims to tie down the Argentine for the foreseeable future.

Since making his debut in 2004, Lionel Messi has broken several long-standing records for Barcelona and currently leads the all-time La Liga charts for goals as well as assists.

Amidst rumours that the Argentine could walk for free if he ever wanted to leave Barcelona, the Catalan giants are aiming to extend his leave to quash all the chatter surrounding his potential exit.

Lionel Messi close to Barcelona extension

According to the report, the new contract will tie down Lionel Messi till 2022, with an option to extend it further till 2024. The 32-year-old has entered the twilight years of his career and has shown no inclination of pursuing a move away from the club.

Despite entering his 30s, Lionel Messi has continued to produce the goods for Barcelona and became the first footballer in history to win six Ballon d'Or awards in 2019. The Argentine pipped Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the prized accolade, as he broke yet another record in his illustrious career.

This season, Lionel Messi has once again spearheaded Barcelona to the top of the La Liga standings. The Blaugrana are two points clear of Real Madrid and are looking to win three league titles in succession for the first time since Pep Guardiola's tenure at the club.

With 21 goals and 14 assists to his name in the Spanish top-flight this season, Lionel Messi leads the league for both those stats and has been in good form since the restart.

Barcelona eased past Mallorca in their first game back after the restart, as they recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi was the star of the show as expected as he recorded a goal and two assists to inspire his side to victory.

Three days later, the Catalan giants secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Leganes to open up a five-point advantage in the La Liga summit. However, Real Madrid's 3-0 demolition of Valencia reduced the gap to two, as a thrilling title race beckons in the business end of the season.

Lionel Messi will have to be at his brilliant best in the coming weeks if Barcelona are to fend of Los Blancos' challenge and retain the La Liga trophy.

