Lionel Messi follows in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps as he puts strict rule in place for his children

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has followed the example of rival Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed that he and his wife have decided to not allow their children to have phones.

While speaking in an interview with OLGA, the Argentine superstar opened up on his phone usage. He said:

"I'm not one to use emojis on WhatsApp. None of my children have a cell phone yet. I don't send as much audio, I prefer more messages."

Ronaldo also made it a point to not let his children have a phone. In an interview a few months ago, he said (quotes via The Daily Mail):

"My oldest child is going to be 12 years old soon and he asks me every time, 'Daddy, can I have a phone, can I have a phone, can I have a phone.' I say to him, 'Cristiano, you have time.'"

"I know as well that this young generation are one step ahead of their age so I agree that we have to take advantage of that but not to be obsessed about technology. Give them but with a period of time, not give them all the time. I think that’s the main point here."

Messi has a very close relationship with his family. He was recently spotted attending his son Thiago play football after missing Inter Miami's clash against Atlanta United.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi outshined by Taylor Swift in Google search rankings

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were both comprehensively beaten by American pop sensation Taylor Swift in Google's search rankings. According to El Diario, Swift was among the most searched people in the world with an average of 46 points on Google Trends.

The Portugal superstar has an average of 22 points. The dip in his popularity in recent years has been attributed to his controversial exit from Manchester United and subsequent move away from Europe. Currently, he plays for the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, becoming one of Europe's many stars to move to the Middle East.

It is surprising to note that Lionel Messi has an even lower average of just nine points. The Argentine superstar has burst onto the scene in the US following his move to Inter Miami from PSG. He has played a vital role, leading the Florida side to a Leagues Cup triumph while also being instrumental in their push towards a playoff spot.