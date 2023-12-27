Lionel Messi gets ready for Inter Miami pre-season as he posts gym selfie with Antonela Roccuzzo on Instagram

Lionel Messi has been gearing up for pre-season with Inter Miami by working out in the gym and doing so alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner completed a move to the MLS side in July and has already become a massive hit commercially and on the pitch. He's bagged 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions, captaining the Herons to Leagues Cup glory.

However, Messi, 36, was unable to help Inter Miami break into the MLS play-off places. Thus, his and the DRV PNK outfit's season ended in October and he's been resting ever since.

That said, he has been preparing himself for pre-season with Gerardo Martino's side by working out in the gym. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner posted a snap of himself and Antonela Roccuzzo working out on his Instagram story.

Messi will encounter his first pre-season outside of European football during his illustrious career. Vice City have some tantalizing friendlies on the horizon including potentially the last-ever clash between their captain and longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami face Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on February 1, after games against El Salvador (January 19) and Al-Hilal (January 29). It will soon be a busy period for Messi and the Herons.

Antonela Roccuzzo celebrated the anniversary of Lionel Messi's Argentina winning the World Cup

Lionel Messi and his family with the World Cup.

December 18th is a date that will live long in the memory of Argentina fans. It was on that date in 2022 when Lionel Messi was finally crowned a world champion with La Abiceleste.

The World Cup was the one trophy evading Messi's glistening trophy cabinet and he captained Lionel Scaloni's men to glory in Qatar. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games, ultimately leading to a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this past October.

Antonela Roccuzzo was present throughout her husband's heroics in the Middle East with Argentina. She marked the date with a post on Instagram recalling the historic day, uploading a snap of Messi with the World Cup trophy:

"Happy 18/12 Argentinians."

Antonela Roccuzzo wasn't the only member of the Messi household to watch the iconic forward in action in Qatar. Their three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro also attended games, including the memorable final in Lusail Stadium.

They will hope to see Messi continue making history with Inter Miami in the MLS. The chances of that happening have already been boosted by the arrival of his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez.