"Lionel Messi has been given many things he doesn't deserve" - Pundit makes claim after Argentine star's altercation with James Rodriguez

Journalist Edu Aguirre has criticized Lionel Messi following his row with James Rodriguez during Argentina’s draw with Colombia. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was involved in a heated discussion with Rodriguez on the pitch in reference to comments that were made about La Albiceleste's Copa America 2024 victory.
Rodriguez had claimed that the reigning world champions emerged victorious at the latest edition of the Copa America thanks to favorable calls from the referees. While La Pulga did not approve of the comments, Aguirre did, saying (via El Chiringuito TV):
“James has said what many of us believe about Messi. Messi has been given many things that he does not deserve. He has been one of the best in history, but for being the good boy, the pretty boy, they have given him many things you don't deserve, And it is that everything is almost always ready for me to win.”
“Now if the pretty child loses, he doesn't know how to lose, made a row. We have been seeing a player who has sent more than a president. The match was 1 to 0 losing Argentina with one less player. So he is startled, because he does not know how to lose.”
Lionel Messi's Argentina drew 1-1 against Colombia in a replay of the last Copa America final during their recent World Cup qualifier on Wednesday. The reigning World Champions have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America with two games left to be played in the qualifiers.
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes the team can play well in Lionel Messi’s absence
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes the World Champions have learned to play well even in the absence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend's involvement in the national team has reduced as he has aged.
Speaking to the press before his side's 1-1 draw with Colombia, the World Cup winning manager said (via FotMob):
"The team is in a moment where it can play in the same way with or without Leo, which used to be more complex in the past as we had to change some players. But now we don't have this necessity and the team works in the same way, that's good.”
Lionel Messi has featured sparingly in the last three Argentina line-ups: missing the game against Brazil, coming on after half-time against Chile, and playing 78 minutes in the draw with Colombia. La Albiceleste have won four and drawn one of their last five games.