"Lionel Messi has been given many things he doesn't deserve" - Pundit makes claim after Argentine star's altercation with James Rodriguez

Journalist Edu Aguirre has criticized Lionel Messi following his row with James Rodriguez during Argentina’s draw with Colombia. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was involved in a heated discussion with Rodriguez on the pitch in reference to comments that were made about La Albiceleste's Copa America 2024 victory.

Ad

Rodriguez had claimed that the reigning world champions emerged victorious at the latest edition of the Copa America thanks to favorable calls from the referees. While La Pulga did not approve of the comments, Aguirre did, saying (via El Chiringuito TV):

“James has said what many of us believe about Messi. Messi has been given many things that he does not deserve. He has been one of the best in history, but for being the good boy, the pretty boy, they have given him many things you don't deserve, And it is that everything is almost always ready for me to win.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Now if the pretty child loses, he doesn't know how to lose, made a row. We have been seeing a player who has sent more than a president. The match was 1 to 0 losing Argentina with one less player. So he is startled, because he does not know how to lose.”

Lionel Messi's Argentina drew 1-1 against Colombia in a replay of the last Copa America final during their recent World Cup qualifier on Wednesday. The reigning World Champions have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America with two games left to be played in the qualifiers.

Ad

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes the team can play well in Lionel Messi’s absence

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes the World Champions have learned to play well even in the absence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend's involvement in the national team has reduced as he has aged.

Speaking to the press before his side's 1-1 draw with Colombia, the World Cup winning manager said (via FotMob):

Ad

"The team is in a moment where it can play in the same way with or without Leo, which used to be more complex in the past as we had to change some players. But now we don't have this necessity and the team works in the same way, that's good.”

Lionel Messi has featured sparingly in the last three Argentina line-ups: missing the game against Brazil, coming on after half-time against Chile, and playing 78 minutes in the draw with Colombia. La Albiceleste have won four and drawn one of their last five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More