“Lionel Messi had to go down five steps to be able to shine” – Popular journalist labels MLS as ‘fifth-rate league’ in savage claim

TV Azteca commentator Christian Martinoli recently slammed Lionel Messi and the MLS, labeling the latter as a fifth-rate league where defenders only know how to attack.

Lionel Messi has set the MLS aflame via his incredible feats for Inter Miami since signing for the club on July 15. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opted to trade European football for the MLS after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, choosing not to join Barcelona or Al-Hilal.

The Argentine ace made an immediate impact for the Herons, helping them break their 11-game losing streak. The 36-year-old has scored an impressive 10 goals and provided one assist in seven appearances. He has helped win the Leagues Cup for Inter Miami - their first-ever major trophy.

Lionel Messi followed this up with two assists in his next game against Cincinnati, aiding the Herons in reaching the US Open Cup final.

While the Argentine superstar has left most football fans in awe of his world-class performances, Christian Martinoli chose to criticize the quality of the league instead. He uploaded a five-minute video on his social media pages where he said (via Soy Referee):

"Messi had to go down five steps to be able to shine... the French league is not the best league in Europe, nor is it the worst... but at least they kick you, here (in MLS) the only thing that can play against him Messi is humid on some pitches when it's hot, otherwise even when he's walking it can make a difference, in that league it's like when you play in a shell with a former professional."

"The MLS is a fifth-tier league where defenders don't exist, they haven't defended for years and they only know how to attack."

Messi's Leagues Cup win was his 44th major trophy in his storied career, the most in football history.

Lionel Messi is set to make his MLS debut for Inter Miami soon

Lionel Messi has had a remarkable impact in the Leagues Cup and US Open Cup for Inter Miami so far. He is now set to make his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls later today (August 26) at the Red Bull Arena.

The Herons are currently struggling in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. They are at the bottom of the table, having only accumulated 18 points from 22 games prior to the arrival of Messi. Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls are 11th with 29 points from 24 games.

Fans will be hoping Lionel Messi can reverse the trajectory of Inter Miami and help guide them to an improbable play-off place. However, the Argentine megastar may be rested for the game after Tata Martino alluded that he may be forced to bench him due to fatigue.