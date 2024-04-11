"Lionel Messi is the GOAT" - Monterrey boss clarifies comments after referring to Inter Miami superstar as a 'possessed dwarf' 

Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz has termed Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time. He stated that there was no disrespect intended when he claimed that they were not bothered about the Argentine ahead of the game.

Speaking to the media after the match, Ortiz claimed that he believed in his players, and that is why he was confident ahead of the game. He added that the Argentine is still the GOAT for him and said (via GOAL):

"I said that we were going to beat them, not for a lack of respect for Miami, just because I thought that my players would understand what needed to be done. To me, Leo is the greatest player of all time, I did not mean to offend anyone, I just gave an honest opinion. Lionel Messi is the GOAT."

He added:

"As a coach, I'm happy to eliminate a great team. Gerardo (Martino) and Leo are a great coach and player who are recognised worldwide. We have the satisfaction to win the series, but we are thinking of Tigres."

Monterrey won the first leg 2-1 at the Chase Stadium and backed it up with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night in Mexico.

Monterrey coach called Lionel Messi a 'possessed dwarf'

While Monterrey manager Fernando Ortiz called Lionel Messi the GOAT, their coach Nico Sanchez called him a possessed dwarf. He claimed that the Argentine threatened him while they were in Florida last week and was heard saying in a leaked audio:

"The dwarf was possessed, he had the face of the devil. He put his fist next to my face and says: 'Who do you think you are?' But because I didn't look at him, I was looking away, I never answered back, it made things worse. And Tata Martino, what a poor dummy, I had him in front of me telling me: 'Fool, you going to cry? Fool you going to cry?' What a dummy! All those videos, they probably erased them all because it leaves them looking bad. What they did was really serious. They want to dirty the pitch."

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will next face Sporting KC in the MLS this weekend. They then travel to take on Nashville SC next.

Poll : Is Lionel Messi the greatest footballer of all time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion