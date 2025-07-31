  • home icon
Lionel Messi grabs Atlas FC star by the neck as video of heated clash after Inter Miami's 2-1 win in Leagues Cup emerges

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Jul 31, 2025 05:36 GMT
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was involved in a clash with Atlas FC's Gustavo Ferrareis at the end of Inter Miami's 2-1 Leagues Cup win on Wednesday, July 30. The Argentinean maestro returned to the starting XI for the tie after missing the 0-0 draw against Cincinnati due to a ban.

La Pulga was penalized after missing the MLS All-Star game last week even though he was selected in the team. League rules state that any player who does not appear in the game despite being selected can face a one-game ban unless they have a valid medical reason.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, as such, watched from the sidelines as the Herons lacked inspiration against Cincinnati in the MLS over the weekend. Back in the team for the Leagues' Cup group stage tie on Wednesday, Lionel Messi was determined to make amends.

La Pulga set up Telasco Segovia in the 57th minute to give Inter Miami the lead. However, Atlas FC equalized through Rivaldo Lozano in the 80th minute.

When it looked like the Herons were set for another draw, up stepped the 38-year-old. The Argentinean set up Marcelo Weigandt to score in the sixth minute of second half injury time to snatch away a win.

At the end of the game, Gustavo Ferrareis was engaged in conversation with a few Inter Miami players when Lionel Messi stepped up and grabbed his neck. However, their teammates stepped in before the matter could escalate.

It is unclear if the Argentinean will face further punishment for his actions.

What did Lionel Messi say after Inter Miami's win?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi expressed his satisfaction following Inter Miami's win over Atlas FC in the Leagues Cup. The Argentinean maestro has been outstanding for the Herons this season, and now has 24 goals and 10 assists from 30 games.

However, speaking after the game, Messi insisted that missing the previous game affected him in the first half.

"The truth is that it was difficult with the heat, and not having played the other day. Even if [the rest] seems better, for me it's worse because I need to compete. I feel good physically the more matches I play and get into rhythm. The other day they didn't let me compete, and I felt it in the first half, but the important thing is that we won," said Messi.

Inter Miami next face Necaxa in the Leagues Cup group stages on Saturday, August 2, at home.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

