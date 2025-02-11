Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and more: Manchester United icon Dimitar Berbatov names his top 5 favourite footballers to watch currently

Dimitar Berbatov has named Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, and others as his top five footballers to watch currently. He named players like Manchester City midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. He also named Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski.

The Manchester United icon was interviewed by FanZone (via GOAL on X), where he explained the reasons behind watching these footballers. He said:

"I'll put Bernardo Silva as number five, because he is good on the ball. He knows how to play. Number four, I'll go for Harry Kane because he's still scoring goals, good goals. Three: I'll go for Robert Lewandowski because he's still also scoring goals for fun."

Trending

He continued, placing Kevin de Bruyne in second place and Lionel Messi in first:

"Two, I'll go for Kevin de Bruyne because, still, he's good on the ball, with the eyes, reading the game. Number one, even though he's playing in Miami, I'll put Messi because I still love watching him and he's just enjoying himself on the ball, no pressure."

Notably, all five players are in their 30s, including Bernardo Silva, who turns 31 this year. Lionel Messi is the oldest of the set, with the legendary Argentine playmaker now 37 years old.

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate opens up about playmaker's potential retirement

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso has opened up about the legendary playmaker's potential retirement from the national team. It is worth noting that the next FIFA World Cup will take place next year - 2026.

This has raised questions about Messi's availability for the tournament, which will take place in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. By the World Cup, he will be 39 years old, adding to the uncertainty around participating.

Lo Celso was asked if the legend would be part of the squad by that point, to which he responded (via Bolavip):

“No, in the end, it will be whatever he wants. Obviously, what we and all Argentines want is for him to be able to be there. I think he is enjoying himself very much. He is doing very well. He looks very good."

"As Scaloni said, we have to keep enjoying him and obviously it will depend on what he wants to do. But if it’s for us, obviously everyone says yes," he added.

Currently, Lionel Messi is set to start the MLS season with Inter Miami when they face New York City on February 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback