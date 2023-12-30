Lionel Messi headlines list comprising Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and other stars as he's named most Googled footballer in 2023

Lionel Messi has emerged as the most searched footballer of 2023, beating players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentine legend, now at Inter Miami, averaged a staggering 18.4 million searches each month. He has continued to weave his magic on the field, leading his team to their first-ever Leagues Cup victory.

Notably, Messi's 2023 accolades don't stop there, as he clinched his eighth Men's Ballon d'Or. Trailing Lionel Messi in the search rankings is Cristiano Ronaldo, who commanded an impressive 15.2 million monthly searches.

The legendary forward's career took an unexpected turn with his move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. However, his influence was immediate, with a remarkable tally of 53 goals in 58 appearances for both club and country in 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe racked up 12.5 million searches per month this year and has continued to be a global sensation. His remarkable performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he secured the Golden Boot and netted a hat trick in the final, certainly helped him along the way.

Erling Haaland was not far behind in the search rankings, with 11.7 million searches. His 2023 achievements were nothing short of extraordinary, breaking the record for most goals in a single Premier League season and earning the Ballon d'Or Gerd Muller Trophy.

Other notable mentions include Neymar, now with Al-Hilal, who attracted 10.8 million searches. Vinicius Jr. got 4.1 million monthly searches, followed by Harry Kane with 3.8 million and Jude Bellingham with 3.2 million.

A bit lower down the pack were Karim Benzema with 1.8 million monthly searches and Robert Lewandowski with 1.5 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to IFFHS snub as football body names Lionel Messi and others in top ten list of 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made headlines with his reaction to being excluded from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics' (IFFHS) list of the world's top 10 footballers. This annual ranking notably omitted the legendary striker, while Lionel Messi was included, sparking a reaction from him.

Instead, it was Erling Haaland who clinched the top spot, followed by Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Ronaldo took to social media, specifically a post by Portuguese publication A Bola, to express his feelings, commenting with several laughing emojis (via GOAL).

It's worth considering the context of Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 season. His move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr might have influenced his absence from the top 10 list.

However, his goal-scoring abilities remain undisputed. Ronaldo is set to conclude the year as the highest-scoring male player, with an impressive tally of 53 goals for both club and country.