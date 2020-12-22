Lionel Messi highlights Barcelona's ambitions for the current season

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reaffirmed that the Blaugrana will be fighting to win all competitions this season.

The Argentine talisman recently picked up the seventh Pichichi award of his career for his exploits in the 2019-20 season. The 33-year-old scored 25 goals in just 33 games for the Catalan giants but could not prevent Real Madrid from winning La Liga.

Speaking after picking up the award, Lionel Messi addressed the slow start to the season under new manager Ronaldo Koeman. He said:

"We are going to try and win everything, as is always the case with this club. We are improving little-by-little. It’s true to say that it took us a little while to get going in LaLiga. We shouldn’t have dropped so many points. I think we deserved more in the games against Alaves, Gefate, and also against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. In those three games, we created a lot of goalscoring chances, and if we had converted them, the situation in those games would have been different."

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

"Now the important thing is to have a streak of good results in a few games order to move up the table. This takes time and with the pandemic, all the games are very difficult. The truth is football has changed a lot, and it’s difficult for everyone, but step-by-step things will settle."

Lionel Messi and Barcelona's 2020-21 season so far

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona runs with the ball

Barcelona have had a stop-start campaign so far, especially in La Liga. The Catalan giants are already 9 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, despite having played an extra game.

Surprisingly, Barcelona have lost 4 games in the league season already, a particularly high number considering the fact that only one-third of the campaign has been played.

Ronald Koeman has elected to use a number of youngsters in the starting line-up after switching to a 4-2-3-1 system from the generational 4-3-3. The likes of Ansu Fati (who is now injured) and Pedri have proven themselves to be competent first-team players.

Lionel Messi has already registered 6 goals from 12 games in La Liga this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona have qualified to the knock-out rounds of the Champions League.