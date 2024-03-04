"Lionel Messi hit you anyway, nothing's wrong" - Dad responds after daughter was struck in the face by Inter Miami star's freekick 

The father of a child struck by Lionel Messi's free kick in the stands saw the funny side of things during Inter Miami's 5-0 win against Orlando City (March 2).

Messi and Co. completed a comprehensive victory at the Chase stadium, as the Argentine icon scored twice in the second half (57' and 62'). It was Luis Suarez who opened the scoring early (4') and netted another just seven minutes later.

En route to this incredible win, the 36-year-old World Cup winner uncharacteristically blazed his free-kick over the bar from just outside the box. Unfortunately for the young child, the ball deflected off the advertising hoarding before striking her in the face.

To nobody's surprise, the child began to cry, and her father was quick to console her. He said (via Mirror):

"Are you okay, my love? Messi hit you anyway, huh. Nothing's wrong."

Besides this miss, most things seemingly worked out for the Herons, who sit top of the Eastern Conference, being the only side to have played thrice so far. After the match, Messi said about his team's performance:

"We are good, we are enjoying, we are growing. Today was an important game to win to continue on that path of growth, and the truth is that this has to make us very strong for everything that is to come."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has started the new MLS season well, bagging three goals and an assist from three appearances. Messi and Co. will next host Montreal in the league on Sunday (March 10).

Lionel Messi appreciates his team as he celebrates victory against Orlando City on Instagram

Lionel Messi left some room for celebrations off the pitch after thrashing Orlando City 5-0 in the MLS on Saturday. The ex-Barcelona superstar shared a series of pictures from the night on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"Great game by all and victory in the Clasico."

Messi delivered on the night despite concerns raised by Inter Miami boss Tata Martino regarding the former's fitness and workload. He'll certainly be crucial for the Herons, having already racked up 14 goals and six assists in 17 matches since joining the side in the summer of 2023.

So far, Messi has lifted the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami and will be looking to add more silverware this year. Next is the first leg of the Herons' Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Nashville on Thursday (March 7).