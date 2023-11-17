Lionel Messi honored with special award for winning record-extending 8th Ballon d’Or as Argentina host Uruguay at La Bombonera 

Lionel Messi was honored with a special award by Argentina for his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or win ahead of their game against Uruguay.

Prior to kickoff, Messi walked out to the center of the pitch and was handed an applause by all the fans present. He was given a trophy and a plaque with his name on it, with an official spokesperson thanking him for his wonderful achievements.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to their third World Cup triumph in 2022 and played a key role in the process. He won the World Cup Golden Ball for the second time for his exploits, as he scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Messi scored twice in a blockbuster final against France in December, which finished 3-3 after extra-time, scored in the penalty shoot-out and was named Player of the Match. The 36-year-old was awarded the Ballon d'Or 2023 on 31st October for the eighth time in his career.

The Argentine superstar fought off competition from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe to extend his Ballon d'Or tally to eight.

Argentina, however, suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Uruguay at La Bombonera, with Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez getting on the scorehseet.

Lionel Messi's side still lead the table with 12 points in five games and have a two-point cushion over Uruguay.

Argentine talent Claudio Echeverri admits he is ‘nowhere near’ Lionel Messi, picks better comparison

Highly rated Argentine youngster Claudio Echeverri has claimed that he is nowhere near Lionel Messi's level. The 17-year-old has been christened as the 'Next Lionel Messi' but the youngster believes that he is more similar to Pablo Aimar.

Echeverri told FIFA’s official website, as quoted by Goal:

“I always said that my idol was Messi, but I’m nowhere near Messi! I also really liked Pablo Aimar, who’s part of the national-team staff, and he’s spoken to me many times. He’s a great person, and he gives me useful pointers about what I need to correct in my game. I’d probably say ‘Pablito’, then – he was a talented player and loved to take on defenders like me.”

Echeverri has so far made four senior appearances for River Plate, providing one assist in the process. He is capped 15 times for the Argentina Under-17 side and is currently leading his country in the 2023 Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.