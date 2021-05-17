Lionel Messi included as Argentina announce team for World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Scaloni has selected Lionel Messi for Argentina's two important World Cup qualifying matches. The 1978 and 1986 World Cup winners take on Chile and Colombia in June.

Argentine sit 2nd in the table right now with 3 wins and a draw in their 4 matches. Lionel Messi's side have not been at their best in these matches, but the results have gone their way.

While the inclusion of Lionel Messi is no surprise, Lionel Scaloni has stunned Argentine fans by leaving out Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi. Copa America starts a few days after the World Cup qualifiers, and the two are now expected to sit out of the tournament as well.

🔹Team MFK™ pic.twitter.com/N5gop7yEfw — Messi_fans_kerala_ (@FansKerla) May 14, 2021

Here's the 30-man Argentina squad announced by Lionel Scaloni:

Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Alejandro Papu Gomez (Sevilla), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Giovanni Lo Celso (Tottenham), Agustin Marchesin (FC Porto), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Juan Musso (Udinese), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Jose Luis Palomino (Atalanta), Leandro Paredes (PSG), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax).

✅ | OFFICIAL | Messi has been called-up by Argentina. He will play against Chile and Colombia in the WC qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/qNYGZt2ekh — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 16, 2021

Argentina squad except Lionel Messi is full of mystery

Exequiel Palacios has been named in the Argentina squad by Lionel Scaloni, but the Bayer Leverkusen star is set to be out for around 8 weeks. He suffered an injury in the right adductor area, and the Bundesliga side have already announced it.

"Bayer 04 will have to do without Exequiel Palacios in the season finale. The Argentina international suffered a muscle injury in the area of the right adductor during training with the Werkself. He doesn't need surgery and the recovery time will be around eight weeks."

Sergio Aguero, who has not been at his best for Manchester City this season, has been included in the squad while Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icadi have been left out. Lionel Messi is expected to play as the lone striker in the upcoming matches for Argentina.