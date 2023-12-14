Lionel Messi included as FIFA release final list of nominees for The Best Men's Player award

After winning the record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or last month, superstar Lionel Messi is in the running for another award as he's named in the top three nominees for FIFA's Best Men's Player Award.

The Argentine, who guided Argentina to a historic third World Cup title last year, will compete with PSG star and former teammate Kylian Mbappe, and Manchester City hitman, Erling Haaland.

Following a disappointing spell at PSG, Messi left Europe to join Major League Soccer in the USA with David Beckham's Inter Miami. However, it did little to hamper his Ballon d'Or chances at the recent gala, cruising to his eighth Golden Ball award in November, three more than his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi is now one step away from 'The Best' FIFA Men's Player too, an award he's no stranger to. The 36-year-old has already won it twice, in 2019 and 2022, a record he shares with Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. He can now become the first player to win it on three occasions.

However, it's worth noting that his World Cup feats won't be taken into consideration as 'The Best' award is given based on a player's record in a single calendar year.

Haaland and Mbappe are also in the running, with the players finishing behind Messi in second and third respectively at the Ballon d'Or gala last month.

With 52 goals in 53 games, Haaland guided Manchester City to a historic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League last season. Meanwhile, Mbappe won the Ligue 1 with PSG, while also finishing as the top-scorer.

While this is Haaland's first time to feature in the top three rankings for the award, Mbappe made the cut for the second year in a row, having finished behind Messi last year.

Erling Haaland's heroics strengthen his case for being named The Best FIFA Men's Player ahead of Lionel Messi

Considering everything he's achieved in the 2023 calendar year, Erling Haaland perhaps deserves to win 'The Best FIFA Men's Player award, even ahead of Lionel Messi.

The Norwegian guided Manchester City to a historic treble last season, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League, while finishing as the top-scorer in two of those.

Messi has the Ligue 1 title to back his case but wasn't the standout player for PSG. Moreover, he left Europe in the summer for Inter Miami, essentially stepping away from the limelight, even as Haaland has continued to fire goals left, right and centre for City in the big games.