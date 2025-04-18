Lionel Messi includes 36-year-old star as he names 5 footballers followed by his kids

Inter Miami and Argentina ace Lionel Messi has revealed the list of players followed by his children in today's game. The 37-year-old has three sons, all of whom have grown up watching him play at the highest level of football.

Ad

In an interview with Simplemente Futbol, the Argentina captain spoke on a variety of topics, including his kids' favourite players. He revealed that they mostly watched five players, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Robert Lewandowski, and Erling Haaland.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"The players my kids are following? Mbappé, Vinicius, Yamal, Lewandowski, Haaland..."

Messi's children follow only attacking players, probably due to their interest in the game at this age, and the fact that their father plays a similar role. His oldest son, Thiago, is with the Inter Miami academy at U-13 level, as are the younger sons Mateo and Ciro in their respective age groups.

Lionel Messi's sons watch his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Mbappe, as well as two Ballon d'Or hopefuls Haaland and Vinicius Jr. They also remain loyal to the family's club, Barcelona, with their interest in La Blaugrana stars Lewandowski and Yamal.

Ad

Back in December, Messi posted a video on his Instagram account where one of his sons had a Barcelona shirt on with Lamine Yamal's name on the back. The family was out biking, and this further gives context to the children's admiration of the 17-year-old forward.

Lionel Messi reveals World Cups hopes

Inter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has revealed that he harbours hopes of representing his country at the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The participation of the 37-year-old in the competition has been a topic for discussion across many platforms, with doubts surrounding his potential participation.

Ad

In an interview with Simplemente Futbol, the Argentina international pointed out that while the tournament is still far away, he still thinks about it. He revealed that his participation will be contingent on how he feels physically at the time of the tournament, and has refused to set any targets for himself.

“The truth is, if you stop and think about it, it feels far away, but at the same time, time flies. … I’ll see how I feel. Of course I think about it, but I don’t want to set goals either."

Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory at the last edition of the Mundial in Qatar in 2022, winning the Golden Ball. La Albiceleste have already sealed their place in the next edition of the tournament, with Messi scoring six goals and providing three assists in nine qualifiers so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More