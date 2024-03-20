Lionel Messi injury update: Journalist provides update on Argentina superstar's fitness

Journalist Hernan Claus has provided an update on injured Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old injured his right leg during Inter Miami's 3-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg against Nashville last week. Luis Suarez opened the scoring inside eight minutes before Messi made it 2-0 for the Herons 15 minutes later and 4-2 up on aggregate.

A few minutes into the second period, Messi came off injured. Robert Taylor's 63rd-minute strike seemingly ended the game as a contest, rendering Sam Surridge's stoppage time strike for Nashville academic.

After sitting out the 3-1 MLS win at the weekend at 10-man Dallas, Messi was reported to be unavailable for Argentina's upcoming friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica next week.

Claus tweeted (as translated from Spanish), Messi is expected to be fit for the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg at Monterrey on April 3:

"A week after the injury he suffered in the back of his right leg, Leo today did some jogging on the playing field in practice #InterMiami . The evolution is going well and the 10 aims to arrive in optimal conditions for the first leg against #Rayados of Monterrey".

As per Albiceleste Talk, the 36-year-old did some jogging at the Herons' training on Wednesday (March 20), and his recuperation is said to be progressing smoothly.

The above timetable rules the Argentine out of Miami's MLS games at NY Red Bulls (March 22) and at home to New York City eight days later.

How has Argentina captain Lionel Messi fared in 2024?

Lionel Messi has fared well in his first full season in American football with Inter Miami, whom he joined last summer on a free transfer.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has five goals and two assists in five games across competitions. Three of those goals and one assist have come in three games in the MLS, where the Herons are top of the standings after four games.

The Argentina captain's two other goals and one assist for Tata Martino's side have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup competition, where Miami play Monterrey in the quarterfinals.