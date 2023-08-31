Lionel Messi and Inter Miami suffer MLS playoff blow after Nashville draw as Cincinnati secure top spot

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's hopes have suffered a blow, as Cincinnati have sealed the first spot in the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Orange & Blues emerged victorious over Atlanta with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win, catapulting them to the summit of the Eastern Conference with a cushiony 57 points.

Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez were the heroes of the night, netting the goals that turned the tide in their favor and securing the much-needed three points.

However, on the other side of the playoff conversation, Messi and Inter Miami face a sobering reality. In a game that ended in a stalemate against Nashville, the Herons' playoff dreams were dealt a serious blow.

Surprisingly, this was the first time in ten outings with Messi that the team failed to put numbers on the scoreboard. The Argentine legend has been the club's talisman with 11 goals in nine games.

However, it is possible that the whirlwind of competitions, including their triumphant run in the Leagues Cup and a US Open Cup semi-final, has started to take a toll on him.

Stuck ten points adrift from the final playoff spot and with just ten matches left in the season, Inter Miami now faces an uphill battle. The club will soon head west to lock horns with reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC in what could be a do-or-die confrontation on Sunday.

Lionel Messi's silent streak continues as he misses another media appearance, following Inter Miami game

In what is becoming a pattern, Lionel Messi dodged reporters for a second consecutive game following Inter Miami's goalless stalemate with Nashville SC.

According to the Daily Mail, this mute approach flouts Major League Soccer's strict media regulations, raising questions about potential repercussions for both Messi and Miami.

The playmaker's quiet demeanor started last weekend, following his much-anticipated MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls. Interestingly, he continued his silent treatment after the grueling match in Fort Lauderdale against Nashville, a game which saw his team fight tooth and nail for a single point.

Dan Courtemanche, MLS's executive vice president of communications, had clearly stated that all players in the league were mandated to be available for media interactions post-game. However, this explicit reminder has seen Messi flout the rules so far.

What hangs in the air now are potential sanctions. While it's unclear if any action was taken after Lionel Messi's first instance of non-compliance last weekend, his repeated failure to speak to the press only fuels the speculation of impending disciplinary measures.