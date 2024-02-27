Lionel Messi and Inter Miami teammate named in MLS Team of the Week after LA Galaxy game

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammate, goalkeeper Drake Callendar, have been named in the MLS Team of the Week.

Both Messi and Callendar played key roles during the first week of MLS action. Callendar was particularly impressive in the Herons' opening-day 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake, making a string of key saves, with his team leading 1-0.

Eventually, Tata Martino's side bagged a second goal through Robert Gomez four minutes from time to seal the three points. In their next game on Sunday (February 25), Messi came to the rescue.

After Dejan Jovetic had fired LA Galaxy in front 15 minutes from time, Messi scored the equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time to force a share of the spoils. Earlier, Callendar had saved a spot-kick in the tenth minute, which would eventually prove pivotal.

In the MLS Team of the week announced by Major League Soccer, Miami are the only team with two representatives, Messi and Callendar.

The Herons are next in action at home to Orlando City in the league on Saturday (March 2). They lead the Eastern Conference with four points after two games but have played a game more than all the other 14 teams.

What is Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi's record in the MLS?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi hasn't yet hit the ground running in the MLS, having scored on his competition debut in the 2-0 win at New York United in August last year.

He played five more games that season, bagging two assists without scoring, as the Herons flirted with postseason qualification before eventually finishing a lowly 14th. Both assists came in the 3-1 win at LAFC in September.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner drew a blank on the opening day of the current season but provided an assist. He then bagged his second MLS goal in the draw at LA Galaxy.

Messi, having scored just once in six pre-season games, has two goals and three assists in eight games in the American top flight for Inter Miami.