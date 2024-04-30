Lionel Messi joined by 3 teammates as Inter Miami stars enjoys NBA playoff game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics

Inter Miami was well-represented in the NBA Playoffs first round as captain Lionel Messi and three other stars watched Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics. The trio of Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets joined their captain to watch the Heat fall to defeat at home.

In the MLS, Inter Miami have been largely successful this season, as they hold a record of 6-3-2 and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. Messi's contribution has been immense, and he was at it again in their most recent game as they defeated the New England Revolution.

As Game 4 of the NBA Playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Celtics was set to tip-off, Messi pulled up to the FTX Arena for the first time to watch a basketball game. He was accompanied by former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, and they had different Heat merchandise on.

The quartet took up a spot in the VIP area as against the usual courtside seats as they witnessed the game unfold. Putting on a Miami Heat outfit, Lionel Messi's second son, Mateo, also made an appearance at the game.

Football has benefited greatly from having Messi in the MLS, especially seeing the turnaround in the fortunes of Inter Miami. The 36-year-old watching Miami Heat play will further endear him to the Miami populace, seeing as basketball is one of the main sporting attractions in the USA.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat by a 102-88 scoreline, taking a 3-1 lead in the series as they look to eliminate their rivals.

Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday after impressing in Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi has been named the Player of the Matchday for Week 11 after another impressive showing for Inter Miami against the New England Revolution. The 36-year-old picks up his second such award in three weeks, continuing his hot streak this season.

Messi scored two goals and provided an assist to help his side to a comfortable 4-1 win over the New England Revolution, breaking multiple records in the process. The Argentine great has now seen his work recognized by fans and the media, who have voted him the Player of the Matchday.

Inter Miami have been impressive this season, and their place in the Eastern Conference is proof of this. They have the best point-per-game ratio in the league and have scored more goals than any other side, while also leading the Eastern Conference standings.

Lionel Messi and his band of former Barcelona stars have raised the level, and they are among favorites to emerge as champions this year.