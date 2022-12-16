Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe make it to Tony Adams's 2022 FIFA World Cup XI along with 4 England stars

England and Arsenal great Tony Adams has named Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France superstar Kylian Mbappe in his best 2022 FIFA World Cup team along with four England internationals.

Messi, 35, is aiming to complete his trophy collection in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup summit clash against France. So far, he has registered five goals and three assists in six games for La Albiceleste.

Mbappe, on the other hand, is bidding to help Les Bleus become the first team in 60 years to retain the much-coveted trophy. The 23-year-old is tied with his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate in the race for the Golden Boot and is also a contender for the Golden Ball award.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - A comparison between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé across the last two editions of the #FIFAWorldCup (2018 & 2022). Showdown. 2 - A comparison between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé across the last two editions of the #FIFAWorldCup (2018 & 2022). Showdown. https://t.co/sIANUBIlUy

In his column for The Sun, Adams shared his thoughts behind his team selection for the best 2022 FIFA World Cup XI. He wrote:

"You have to say Kyle Walker was the defender who played Mbappe the best of anyone. Do I put Raphael Varane in my team because France have got there? I have but probably because there's no one else. Goalkeepers Dominik Livakovic and Yassine Bounou were doing well but didn't have great semi-finals."

Heaping praise on France star Antoine Griezmann, he added:

"It's easy to pick forwards for the best team because it's more an individual exploit anyway. But I couldn't get another Argentinian in my team and they're in the final. Looking to that final, I do think France are the better team and we shouldn't forget the influence that the exceptional Antoine Griezmann has had for them."

Analyzing Sunday's FIFA World Cup final, Adams wrote:

"But I do not think the defending champions will be able to handle Messi and, hopefully, he will win it. He absolutely deserves it, he's incredible, an absolute magician who loves the game."

Tony Adams' XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic (Croatia), Kyle Walker (England), Raphael Varane (France), Romain Saiss (Morocco), Jude Bellingham (England), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco), Antoine Griezmann (France), Bukayo Saka (England), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappe (France)

But who will come out on top as they face eachother in the World Cup final 🤜 🤛 Messi and Mbappe have been brilliant together for PSG this season...But who will come out on top as they face eachother in the World Cup final 🤜 Messi and Mbappe have been brilliant together for PSG this season... But who will come out on top as they face eachother in the World Cup final 🤜💥🤛 https://t.co/fbeqmE5AkZ

Chris Sutton names best dribbler between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

In his column for Daily Mail, former England and Chelsea ace Chris Sutton picked the Argentine as the best dribbler when compared to the Frenchman. Comparing their respective numbers, he wrote:

"At the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, two players have created the most chances after carrying the ball forward at least five metres. Messi is first on 27. Mbappe is second on 22. They are both destructive dribblers, but I still consider the former as the best."

Both forwards are set to lock horns against each other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday (December 18).

