Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Olivier Giroud picks his 2023 Ballon d’Or winner

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has backed Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or this year, ahead of young sensations Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Giroud believes the Argentine forward winning the 2022 World Cup should be enough for him to lift the individual honor on Monday, October 30.

Speaking to Telefoot, Giroud stated that Messi was the most important player at the FIFA World Cup. He believes that the Inter Miami forward should easily win the France Football award this week. He said:

"Who won the World Cup? That's how it often works. On top of that, he played an important role in the World Cup so I think the Ballon d'Or will be given to Lionel Messi."

According to reports, Lionel Messi is set to win his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year and will be presented the trophy in Paris by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

"It's no longer important to me": Lionel Messi on Ballon d'Or after winning FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi spoke to Titan Sport earlier this year and admitted that he was no longer interested in winning the Ballon d'Or. He stated that his main aim was always the FIFA World Cup and winning it last year was enough for him.

Messi said:

"Does the Ballon d'Or matter to me? No, it's no longer important to me. I've always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important. The most important prize at the moment is the World Cup, the greatest prize for me."

In conversation with beIN Sports, Messi stated that he enjoyed winning his seventh Ballon d'Or because it was a result of lifting the Copa America with his national team. He said:

"It's a wonderful thing, it's a beautiful recognition for what that award means because the last Ballon d'Or I won came from having achieved objectives with the Argentina national team. It was very important for me and the whole squad. It is a beautiful memory that will stay with me, stay with me forever."

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were also in the running this year after stunning performances last season. The Norwegian striker helped Manchester City win the European treble, while the French forward won the Golden Boot at the World Cup and scored a hat-trick in the final.