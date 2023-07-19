Lionel Messi launches new initiative in the world of fashion as he establishes production unit in Portugal

"Messi Verde," a sustainable clothing line, has been launched by Lionel Messi and the cotton-based company's production unit is in Portugal.

Messi recently completed a move to the MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent after the end of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stint. He is expected to make his official debut for the MLS on July 21 against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium in a Leagues Cup clash.

Lionel Messi, however, is making moves in the world of fashion as well. The launch of his recent clothing line is progressive in that realm. The description on Messi Verde's official website read (via Fashion Network Brazil):

“The idea is to revalue the waste generated throughout the production chain, reducing or eliminating it, and increasing the life cycle of the products."

Shorts, pants, Joggers, and more wearable items are available in the store. Products could be found in black, white, gray, and blue. The items range between $35 to $110.

Lionel Messi to be handed the key to Fort Lauderdale

Lionel Messi's move to MLS club Inter Miami is a massive occasion for US Soccer. The league will now be graced by one of the greatest players to ever live.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will now be handed the key to Fort Lauderdale by Mayor Dean J Trantalis. Speaking about handing Messi the honor, Trantalis said (via Daily Mail):

"I’m planning to attend the first game and we hope to meet him. On behalf of the city, I will be presenting him with a key to the city, to show that we have an open door and an open heart for him and his family as they make their home here in Fort Lauderdale. It’s good times in the world of soccer here in South Florida."

Fans wait keenly to see how Messi performs in the MLS after an illustrious stint in European football. The buzz surrounding his debut is only getting hyped up as it edges closer.