Lionel Messi launches new ‘La Vida Rapida’ Adidas F50s set to be worn by Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal

Lionel Messi recently launched Adidas's latest F50 boots named La Vida Rapida, which will reportedly be worn by Barcelona star Lamine Yamal among other young superstars. The La Masia graduate is often considered to be Messi's successor at Barca.

At 17, Lamine Yamal has become a key part of Hansi Flick's Barcelona, defined by an exciting brand of attacking football usually not associated with the Catalan side. Like Lionel Messi, Yamal hails from Barca's youth academy, La Masia, and has quickly risen to become one of the most promising talents in world football. The Spaniard has contributed 18 goals and 21 assists in 82 appearances across competitions for the Catalans.

According to GOAL, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is set to be one of the ten young footballers from men's and women's teams to wear Lionel Messi's latest launch with Adidas. The La Vida Rapida F50s will include a 'Messi+10' label as a nod to the ten selected young players who will be wearing the boots on the pitch.

The name 'La Vida Rapida' translates to 'The Fast Life', which adequately describes Adidas' latest launch's focus on speed. Lionel Messi has launched several Adidas F50s over the years, which have become his signature choice of footwear on matchdays. His partnership with the sporting apparel giants began in 2006. In 2017, he signed a lifetime contract with the brand.

"Developing my latest boot with Adidas has been another incredible experience and I can’t wait to wear them on-pitch. I am also very grateful that all these young talents like the boots and want to wear them, and I’m excited to see how they perform," Messi said about the new launch (via GOAL).

The new pair of boots are available in a striking color combination of silver met, solar yellow, and lucid blue with haptic lines under the laces. The shoes also include a Sprintframe 360 soleplate for stability, a Hybridtouch Upper for high speed, and Lightstrike Pro Foam for added endurance.

"It doesn't bother me" - Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal comments on comparisons with Lionel Messi

In an interview with France Football last year, Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal weighed in on his frequent comparisons with Lionel Messi. He said (via GOAL):

“For me the most important thing is to leave a legacy, to have your career. In the end, being compared to Leo is more important than not looking at it. It is true that if you are compared to the best player in history it is because you are doing things well. It doesn't bother me, obviously, but I try to always be myself.”

The Barcelona teenager is often seen playing on the right - a position Lionel Messi has excelled in throughout his career. The 17-year-old's impact on the game is also likened to Messi's, who is widely considered the greatest Blaugrana legend of all time.

In 2024, Lamine Yamal received his first Ballon d'Or nomination and eventually ranked eighth in the final list. He was also the recipient of the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy Award last year.

