Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami out alongside David Beckham's daughter Harper as Scaloni and Derek Jeter watch on from stands

Lionel Messi walked onto the field alongside David Beckham's daughter Harper for the Leagues Cup quarter-final clash against Charlotte FC, which Inter Miami won by a scoreline of 4-0. Baseball legend Derek Jeter and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni watched the game from the stands.

Inter Miami proceeded to the quarter-final stages of the competition with a win against FC Dallas in the round of 16. The clash against Charlotte FC, though, turned out to be a cakewalk for Tata Martino's team.

Before the start of the match, a beautiful moment took place as Messi was accompanied by Harper Beckham onto the field. Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter was on the stands to watch the Argentina captain in action and Messi's national team coach Scaloni also watched on.

Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Inter Miami from the penalty spot in the 12th minute while Robert Taylor scored the second of the night after 20 minutes of the first goal.

Adilson Malanda's 78th minute own goal added to Inter Miami's lead and Lionel Messi put the icing on the cake as he capped off a brilliant performance from his team by scoring the fourth and final goal of the night from close range.

Inter Miami are now in the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup and they will play Philadelphia Union, who defeated Queretaro 2-1 in the other quarter-final.

Inter Miami youngster Benjamin Cremaschi makes claim about Lionel Messi

Benjamin Cremaschi caught fans' attention when the youngster got on the scoresheet during the Leagues Cup round of 16 showdown against FC Dallas. He netted the second goal for his team in that match, which ended 4-4 after regulation time.

Cremaschi recently spoke about Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba's mentality. All three have been serial winners during their careers and Cremaschi said that the trio have brought in the same mindset to Inter Miami. He said (via AS USA):

“Yes, obviously I grew up watching Messi play. Also Busquets and Jordi Alba. Now being able to share the field with them is crazy impressive. I am really looking forward to learning from them and growing as a player.”

Inter Miami are already close to winning their first trophy since Lionel Messi joined the club. Their form has improved drastically since the summer signings have joined as the club have won all of their last five matches.