Lionel Messi led Inter Miami's MLS rivals make approach to sign Kevin De Bruyne as a free agent: Reports

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami rivals, Chicago Fire, want to sign Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer. The MLS side are reportedly looking to lure the Belgian midfielder.

De Bruyne will become a free agent in the summer after his contract with the Cityzens expires. The 33-year-old has already confirmed his departure from the Etihad at the end of the season, which has raised speculations about his future.

The six-time Premier League champion has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia or the United States. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly keen on adding De Bruyne to their ranks, while Inter Miami are said to be preparing a deal for the Belgian star.

MLS outfit Chicago Fire are the latest club to show interest in De Bryune. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Chicago-based outfit have approached the Manchester City star to sign him for free in the summer.

Reports claim that De Bruyne is more likely to move to the MLS. However, as per the above source, he is still considering his options and has yet to make a final decision concerning his future.

The Belgium international might be nearing his twilight, but still has the quality to perform at the highest level. He has five goals and eight assists in 33 appearances for City this season.

Chicago Fire FC have previously recruited some top European stars such as Bastian Schweinsteiger and Xherdan Shaqiri. The Eastern Conference side recently held Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to a goalless draw in the MLS last Sunday (April 13).

Lionel Messi begins talks with Inter Miami over a new contract - Reports

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has reportedly begun contract extension talks with the club. The 37-year-old joined the Herons on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract until the end of 2025.

As per Spanish media outlet MARCA (via Forbes), Messi is keen to continue with Inter Miami, and talks over a new deal are underway. Although the length and terms of the new contract are still unknown, it will see him continue to captain the club going into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has recorded significant success at the Florida-based club since his arrival. He has guided the club to win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. He is the club's record goalscorer with 42 goals and 21 assists in 49 appearances.

