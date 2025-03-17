Lionel Messi left out of Argentina after picking up injury in Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi will not be available for Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay this month as he failed to make the final roster on Monday (March 17).

Messi was part of the initial 33-player roster on March 3. The 37-year-old has sat out three matches for Inter Miami this month due to fitness concerns and watched from the sideline to avoid a potential injury.

Lionel Messi returned to action against Jamaican side Cavalier on March 14 in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. He played the entirety of the Herons last match, a 2-1 win over Atalanta United in Major League Soccer (MLS).

After the Herons’ win over their Southern U.S. foes on Sunday night, it was reported that Messi’s availability was in doubt after he felt discomfort during the game. According to reports, the Argentine felt discomfort in his right adductor in the 63rd minute after taking a shot.

In the early hours of today, it was said that a decision on whether or not Messi would be available for La Albiceleste for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers will be made soon.

As per reports, the 37-year-old completed a scan this morning, and the scan confirmed that he suffered from a small muscle injury in the adductor area. As a result, he was ruled out of Argentina’s fixtures this upcoming week.

Apart from Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, and Gonzalo Montiel were also excluded from the team squad for the upcoming international duty. Argentina is currently at the top of their division’s table in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

''We tried to handle it in the best way'' – Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of the international break

Before Inter Miami’s game with Atlanta United, Mascherano expressed optimism about Lionel Messi’s fitness, saying he hadn’t been injured.

The Herons boss said (via GOAL):

"We tried to take away from the overload Messi had, so that it wouldn't go further than that. We tried to handle it in the best way. Luckily, we were able to control it and that it didn't turn into an injury or much more... There's no secret in this."

Mascherano further revealed that Inter Miami doctors were constantly communicating with the Argentina national team medical staff regarding Messi’s status:

"Obviously the Argentinian national team doctors are in contact with the doctors here and they are the ones who specifically talk about that. I haven't spoken with the coaching staff, but if they have any consultation, I will talk to them. I don't think it will be necessary because the doctors are in contact all time."

