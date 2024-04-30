Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez equal 16-year-old record held by David Beckham and Landon Donovan after incredible start to MLS season

Lionel Messi notched up his second MLS Player of the Matchday award, to go with his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez's two, in the opening 11 games of the season.

It equalled a league record set by the LA Galaxy duo of Landon Donovan and current Miami co-owner David Beckham in 2008. Both men also combined for four Player of the Matchday awards in the first 11 games of that season.

Coming to the game on Monday (April 29) at New England, Tomas Chancalay opened the scoring for the hosts inside the opening minute, but it was the Herons all the way from there.

Messi's brace - scored either side of the break - put Tata Martino's side in front before Benjamin Cremaschi and Suarez scored in the last seven minutes to confirm the three points.

The win took the Herons three points clear at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference after 11 games, having played a game more than second-placed Cincinnati.

Miami next take on NY Red Bulls at home in the league on Saturday (May 4) as they seek to stay at the top, having won their last three games in the competition.

How has Lionel Messi fared in the MLS this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made a sparkling start to his first full season in American football with Inter Miami, whom he joined last summer on a free transfer.

Despite enduring an injury-plagued campaign, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has sizzled with 11 goals and six assists in 10 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - nine goals and four assists in seven games - have come in the MLS.

The 36-year-old has also notched up two goals and as many assists in three games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the Herons lost 5-2 on aggregate to Monterrey in the quarterfinals.

Messi missed the 2-1 first-leg home loss due to injury. He had an assist in the second leg but couldn't avert a 3-1 loss and an aggregate defeat as the MLS Eastern Conference leaders bowed out of the continental competition.