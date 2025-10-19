Lionel Messi makes MLS history as he breaks record previously held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and ex-Inter Miami teammate

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi created history on Saturday, October 18, by becoming the fastest player to score 50 goals in MLS. The Argentine managed ot reach the feat in 53 matches, beating Josef Martinez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record of 54 games.

Messi scored a hat-trick and managed to get an assist as Inter Miami finished the regular season with a 5-2 win at Nashville SC. The Argentine gave them the lead in the first half, but two late goals saw the home side go into the break with a 2-1 lead.

The Barcelona legend scored from the spot to make it 2-2, before completing his hat-trick in the 81st minute to complete the second-half turnaround. He topped it off with an assist in injury time as Inter Miami made it 5-2.

The hat-trick took his tally to 29 goals and sealed the Golden Boot for him, with his closest competitors, LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge, finishing with 24 goals. The Argentine also has the league-high assists with 19, finishing the season with 48 goal contributions, just one less than Carlos Vela's record of 49.

Speaking to the media after the game, Javier Mascherano heaped praise on his star player and said (via ESPN):

"Well, what can I say about Leo? The truth is, well, today he was exceptional, as he usually is. Clearly, I think if anyone had any doubts about what his regular season was like, the reality is that he's cleared any doubts. They'll surely give him the MVP award for everything he's shown. Talking about the three goals he scored, well, happy for him because he helped us win the game again."

Lionel Messi is in line ot be named as the MVP of the season. Should he win, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward would become the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons in MLS history.

Lionel Messi yet to sign new contract at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his contract at Inter Miami and is yet to extend his deal. The Argentine has been in talks since 2024, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Reports suggested that the deal was agreed, but the MLS side's manager, Javier Mascherano, was not interested and said (via GOAL):

“I’m not going to speak about hypotheticals, and I’m certainly not the one who should make that announcement. Hopefully it happens soon. It would be fantastic news not only for the club but for MLS and soccer in the United States as a whole. We just have to let things take their natural course and allow those who need to announce it to do so.”

Lionel Messi joined in 2023 and has helped the club win the Leagues Cup and the MLS Supporters' Shield in the last two seasons.

