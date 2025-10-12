Lionel Messi makes MLS history after scoring brace in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi made history in the MLS after netting twice for his side in their 4-0 win over Atlanta United. The Herons claimed all three points in front of their fans, strengthening their playoff seeding, while Messi did what he does best.Messi was excused from the Argentina national team squad to play for his club in their crunch meeting with Atlanta United, and he scored a brace. His goals saw him become the player in MLS history with the most games with more than a goal in a single regular season. The game against Atlanta United was the ninth one in which he scored more than once for Inter Miami this season. Javier Mascherano's side had Lionel Messi from the start against Atlanta United, the side that eliminated them from the first round of the playoffs last year. The stands had some of his Argentina teammates, who showed up to watch him feature for his club in their final home game of the regular season.Messi scored the opener for the Herons with a trademark curling finish in the first half of the encounter. The Argentina international applied the finishing touches in the game with only minutes to spare, finishing off a pass from Jordi Alba. Lionel Messi took the lead in the race for this season's MLS Golden Boot with his brace against Atlanta United taking him up to 26 goals, two more than Los Angeles FC star Denis Bouanga. The former Barcelona star ensured that his side secured home and away victories over Atlanta United for the first time since 2020. Lionel Messi stars as Inter Miami rout Atlanta United Lionel Messi was in sensational form for Inter Miami as they put four past Atlanta United in their final regular season home game of 2025. The Argentina international scored twice, once in each half, to ensure that his side picked up all three points on offer in the game. Messi was granted permission by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni to play for Inter Miami in their final home game of the season, and he made the most of it. He opened the scoring after 39 minutes with a curler from the edge of the penalty box. The 38-year-old turned provider just seven minutes into the second half, as he set up Jordi Alba with a sensational pass from deep. Luis Suarez made sure to turn up to the party after hitting the woodwork earlier in the game, as he added his side's third goal in the 61st minute. Messi rounded off the scoring in front of a joyous home crowd in the 87th minute.