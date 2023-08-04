Lionel Messi is set to play his first away game for Inter Miami against FC Dallas on August 6. Tickets for that game have been sold out within 10 minutes, according to GOAL.

Messi mania has already taken over US Soccer as the Argentina captain impressed in his first few games for the American club. He has so far scored five goals and has provided an assist in three games for the club.

After scoring a spectacular free-kick winner in his debut against Cruz Azul on July 21, Messi bagged back-to-back braces against the likes of Atlanta United and Orlando City.

Inter Miami have sealed a place in the round of 16 of the ongoing Leagues Cup and will play FC Dallas next. The game will mark Lionel Messi's first away game for his new club.

Giorgio Chiellini shared advice on how clubs can stop Lionel Messi

Since becoming an Inter Miami player, Messi has so far looked unstoppable and many have been impressed by the Argentina captain's spectacular start to life in the United States.

However, Giorgio Chiellini, who currently plays for MLS club LAFC, is far from surprised as the Juventus legend reckons playing at this level has been the norm of his career. He said (via AS USA):

“I was not surprised. The problem is that maybe this league is surprised. I think they [MLS teams] have to do something better to try to contain Messi.”

Chiellini added that teams need to mark Messi tighter if they are to neutralize him better. The Juventus legend said:

“If you think that Messi is a normal player, it’s a huge mistake. It means you haven’t seen him for the last fifteen years. If Sergio [Busquets] has the ball and you don’t mark Messi... maybe you don’t have a TV at home. I expect a little bit more pressure from the other teams. The last game seemed like less than a friendly.”

Fans will be eager to see whether Lionel Messi can once again turn up at his brilliant best against FC Dallas.