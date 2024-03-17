Lionel Messi to miss both Argentina games over international break to fully recover from hamstring injury: Reports

Inter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi will reportedly not play any part for La Albiceleste in their upcoming friendlies scheduled for this month. The talismanic forward remains injured, having strained his right hamstring playing for the MLS side against Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami with his sights set on playing for Argentina as they defend their Copa America crown later this year. The 36-year-old has had an impressive time in the MLS so far, helping the side win a first-ever piece of silverware in 2023.

Messi has struggled with various injuries since joining the Herons, including a number of muscle problems since the start of 2024. The latest injury picked up by the Argentine forward means that he will not feature until April, at the earliest.

The forward had been invited to the Argentina national team for the pair of friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica on March 22 and 26, respectively. He picked up an injury while playing for Inter Miami against Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi is now expected to sit out both of the friendly games, which will take place in Philadelphia and Los Angeles this month. Argentine daily Ole reports that the forward will prioritize his recovery from his hamstring problem and turn down the invitation from the national team.

Messi will decide whether to make the three-hour journey to Philadelphia to recover with La Albiceleste or remain in Florida at the club. The 36-year-old has made no decision over the situation, and has not officially announced his unavailability for the games.

Lionel Messi to miss multiple Inter Miami games

Lionel Messi is set to miss out on a number of matches for Inter Miami, as announced by manager Gerardo Martino in a press conference. The forward lasted just 50 minutes against Nashville in his most recent appearance before picking up an injury.

Martino has revealed that Messi will be evaluated on a weekly basis to find out the best time for his return to action. The manager hopes to have him back for the game against Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 4.

"Leo's injury must be taken week by week, we are going to evaluate it. What is clear is that with him there is a goal to arrive in conditions to play in the CONCACAF Cup quarterfinals."

In his absence, Luis Suarez bagged a brace to guide the side to a 3-1 win over DC United in the MLS. They will now face New York Red Bull and New York City without the forward in their ranks.