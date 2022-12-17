Lionel Messi misses Argentina training session ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France 

Lionel Messi was absent from Argentina's training session ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France on Sunday (December 18) at the Lusail Stadium.

La Albiceleste will look to win their World Cup third title, with Messi to make his final appearance in the competition. However, there's a bit of a concern facing Lionel Scaloni's team, as the talismanic captain wasn't seen in training.

During the semifinal against Croatia, Messi was seen clutching his hamstring, sparking fears of a possible injury.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup In the bottom left, you can see Messi appear to grab his hamstring. In the bottom left, you can see Messi appear to grab his hamstring. https://t.co/vZxBwzkOcb

Argentine sports newspaper Ole reported that the media were allowed inside the training ground for 15 minutes to observe Argentina's session, and Messi could not be spotted during that time.

The PSG ace is believed to have been training in the gym alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Emiliano Martinez, and his participation in the final is not really a matter of concern. Messi has played a starring role for Argentina in Qatar, scoring five goals and making three assists in six appearances, scoring in all three knockout games.

SPORTbible @sportbible Lionel Messi: "On Sunday, I will play my last World Cup match." Lionel Messi: "On Sunday, I will play my last World Cup match." https://t.co/JPkxMgfTNs

He has broken quite a few records and milestones along the way. Messi surpassed Gabriel Batistuta to become his nation's all-time highest scorer and is also jointly leading the race for the Golden Boot with France's Kylian Mbappe.

The 35-year-old has confirmed that Sunday's final will be his last FIFA World Cup game. He will be keen to bow out with the gold trophy, which could also cement his legacy as the greatest of all time.

France standing in the way of Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup dream

In their quest for a third World Cup title, Argentina face a strong challenge from reigning champions France. Les Bleus are looking to become the first team in 60 years (Brazil 1958, 1962) to successfully defend their crown.

Even without many key players such as Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez, Les Blues have steamrolled their way to the final. France's golden boy Mbappe, along with Olivier Giroud, have led impeccably from the front, scoring nine goals, while the holders have also run a taut ship in defence.

Messi and Argentina are well aware of France's quality, having lost 4-3 in the Round of 16 of the 2018 edition in Russia. Revenge will be on their minds, and there would be no better way than to dethrone the holders in the final.

