Lionel Messi names 4 players who he believes will compete for the Ballon d’Or in the future

Lionel Messi has named Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr as potential future Ballon d'Or winners. He has also backed Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal after the impressive start to his senior career.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Messi said that he was watching a lot of young talents ready to battle for the Ballon d'Or in the future. When asked to name the players he saw as the ones ready to challenge for the award, he said:

"For a few years, we have seen players that can win it coming through. It could be hotly contested in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappé and Vinicíus Juinor. There are lots of young players that will fight for the Ballon d'Or."

He added:

"I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young but who has already played very well with Barcelona and has become an important player [could compete]. There will certainly be others who will fight for it as well with other players yet to appear. It will be a new era."

The Argentine also spoke about Haaland and Mbappe after beating them to the 2023 Ballon d'Or on Monday (October 30), saying:

"Haaland and Mbappé will win the Ballon d’Or one day. Erling deserved it very much too, he has won Premier League, Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too. I'm sure in the next years you will win it."

Lionel Messi also backed Robert Lewandowski to win the Ballon d'Or when he won the award in 2021.

Lionel Messi has no plans to retire anytime soon

Lionel Messi spoke to Olga Live in September and was asked about his retirement plans. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that he has no plans to retire any time soon.

The Argentine star added that he is enjoying his time at Inter Miami and is going to continue for some time. He said:

"I have not thought about it and I don't want to think about it either. I want to continue enjoying what I do. I don't want to think about the next step, I want to enjoy what I like most, which is playing. It's a job that I love, I am lucky. I have responsibilities."

Inter Miami won their first silverware after Lionel Messi guided them to the Leagues Cup triumph earlier this summer. He was the top scorer in the tournament with 10 goals. He, however, could not replicate the form in MLS, scoring just one goal in six appearances as the Herons failed to make it to the playoffs.