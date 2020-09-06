Lionel Messi names the 5 best players in the world excluding himself and Cristiano Ronaldo

Widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the game, Lionel Messi has broken several long-standing records over the course of his glittering career for club and country. The Argentine genius, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, has shaped a new era in world football and set the standard for nearly two decades.

The pair have locked horns on a football pitch countless times in the past few years and added to the folklore of El Clasico, with Ronaldo wearing the white of Real Madrid and Messi donning the famous red and blue stripes of Barcelona.

Earlier this year, Messi spoke to Radio 94.7 (via Marca) about an interesting topic. The Argentine picked five of the best players in world football at the time, but he did so with a catch. Messi omitted himself and Ronaldo from the list, as he went on to name five players including a surprise pick.

"[But] excluding him and me, the best players in the world are [Kylian] Mbappe, Neymar, [Eden] Hazard, [Luis] Suarez and Kun [Aguero]."

Former teammate Neymar unsurprisingly made the list, while fellow Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe also got a mention. Compatriot Sergio Aguero was also one of the names Messi picked out, with Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard completing the top-five.

Lionel Messi performs dramatic u-turn on Barcelona future

Lionel Messi has spent the entirety of his senior career at Barcelona

The Argentine's name dominated the back pages since the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, as he announced that he wanted to leave Barcelona. However, Messi reversed his decision and confirmed that he will remain at the club for the time being, as the club's hierarchy refused to let him go unless his €700 million release clause was triggered.

Barcelona have managed to retain their star man for another season, but it remains likely that Messi will leave the club next summer on a free transfer. Manchester City were frontrunners to secure his signature before he changed his mind and are expected to make a move for him when his contract expires in 2021.

