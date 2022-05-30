Lionel Messi names 'impressive' national team as candidates to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has named reigning champions France as the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Les Blues went all the way in Russia four years ago, even beating Messi and co. in the last-16, and the Argentine great feels they have the potential to retain their crown this year.

At Euro 2020 last year, Didier Deschamp's team were stunned in the round of 16 by Switzerland, who produced a memorable comeback in regular time to draw 3-3 before knocking them out on penalties.

Messi feels the disappointment has made them stronger. Speaking to TyC Sports, he said:

"France is an impressive national team, that at the time we already said that it was a possible candidate and ended up being champions. I think that the blow of the European Championship made it stronger, grow as a national team and realize many other things.

"And I think that for this World Cup is going to be a national team that is once again a candidate to be world champion".

He's not completely wrong. France bounced back from their European Championship disappointment by winning the UEFA Nations League in November.

While not as prestigious as the Euros, France made a huge statement of intent with their victory and could come for the World Cup once again.

France boasts a truly incredible squad that's packed to the rafters with world-class talent and no one would be betting against them to reach the finals once again.

This will be Messi's last chance to win the World Cup

Messi will be 35 next month and the upcoming World Cup will realistically be his last chance at winning the coveted trophy.

He put an end to Argentina's long international drought by helping them to the Copa America title last year.

However, it's the World Cup he yearns for the most, and the prize which many feel is keeping him from claiming the 'GOAT' title outright.

The former Barcelona ace came agonizingly close to getting his hands on the cup in 2014 after reaching the finals, but Germany prevailed over them in extra-time.

Argentina currently have the squad which could reach the finals once again this year and have form on their side too. They haven't lost in 31 matches since a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America.

It will be interesting to see how the side fares in Messi's potential World Cup swansong.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far