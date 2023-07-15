Lionel Messi narrowly escapes crash after his car jumps red light in Miami and runs into moving traffic

Miami experienced a heart-stopping moment recently when Lionel Messi's car breezed past a red light, narrowly averting a severe traffic accident, according to GOAL. Despite the presence of a police escort from Fort Lauderdale, Messi's vehicle zipped straight into a bustling intersection.

Credit goes to the watchful drivers on the road that day, who promptly slowed their vehicles, preventing a terrifying mishap. The question of who was behind the wheel, the Argentinian skipper himself or another driver, remains a mystery.

With Messi's anticipated debut for Inter Miami set for July 21 in a thrilling opening match against Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup, the city is in the grip of excitement. From food and beverages to stunning murals, Messi's presence is palpable throughout Miami.

In a tribute to the football legend, Hard Rock Cafe has introduced a 'Messi Chicken Sandwich', while the Argentine grill, The Knife, is tempting patrons with a 'Messi Mojito'.

According to Rediff, the city has a massive Latin American demographic, with over 100,000 Argentines calling Miami home. The 2026 World Cup scheduled to be held in the USA has also added fuel to the frenzy around the Argentine legend.

This latest influx of excitement and anticipation surrounding Lionel Messi’s debut is a clear indicator of how the former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker has captivated the city.

Here's how to watch Lionel Messi's unveiling at Inter Miami

Messi fever grips Miami

Lionel Messi's grand presentation with Inter Miami has been scheduled to take place at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, July 16, at 8:00 PM ET. The event is widely anticipated to be a magnificent reception for the Argentinian phenom, who has now made a difficult leap from PSG.

Owing to a strategic partnership between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Apple TV, Messi's presentation will be exclusively aired on the Apple TV app. Back in February, the MLS and Apple extended their agreement for a decade, expanding the tournament's reach while keeping it tethered to Apple TV+.

For subscribers, the company states (via MARCA):

"Those who have an account will have a lower cost to purchase MLS Season Pass including all the live matches of the MLS regular season, all the Audi MLS Cup playoffs, and the Leagues Cup in one place, with constant schedules and no blackouts."

Nevertheless, there's a caveat: Apple users with Apple TV+ will need to shell out an additional $12.99 for the MLS Season Pass. For those not currently subscribed to Apple TV+, the MLS Season Pass comes with a price tag of $14.99. At present, exclusive broadcasting rights, including player presentations like Lionel Messi's, belong solely to Apple TV.