Lionel Messi, Neymar and more get makeovers to celebrate 50 years of the 1970 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has featured on FIFA's World Cup pages on social media, as the global organisation celebrates the 50-year anniversary of the 1970 World Cup held in Mexico.

Taking to their handles on Twitter and Instagram, FIFA showcased a retro look of the current football stars which included the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The trio featured in their respective countries 1970s kit, owning a vintage appearance courtesy of classy mustaches and an old-fashioned hairstyle.

Lionel Messi himself, has a Chevron mustache alongside a well-parted hairstyle that also comprises of extended sideburns.

The 1970 World Cup was hosted in Mexico, and was in fact, the first time the event was held outside Europe or South America. Being one of the most successful nations in the history of the tournament, it wasn't surpsiring to Brazil emerg victorious at the 1970 World Cup, defeating Italy in the Final, while Germany finished at the third spot.

Brazil oversaw a demolition of Italy, running out 4-1 winners on the day thanks to goals from the great Pele, Gerson, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto. For Italy, Boninsegna bagged the consolation goal.

The World Cup obviously did not feature Lionel Messi, but it also didn't have participation from the country of Argentina, who failed to qualify for the 16-team event. The teams were split into just four groups, followed by a knockout round in the form of a quarter-final.

Fast forward to present date, and Lionel Messi is one of Argentina's greatest ever players with 70 goals from 138 matches. He has not had his slice of luck in international tournaments, but will always be remembered as a loyal servant to his nation.

Lionel Messi couldn't marshal his side to World Cup glory in 2018 either, as his side lost 3-4 to eventual champions France in the round of 16. Lionel Messi could not find the back of the net in that fixture, whereas young Kylian Mbappe netted a double.

The latter is also seen in FIFA's cover, with a longer mustache and partially bald hair on the sides, thereby making him look much older. While Lionel Messi's beard is all disappeared in the face of a classy mustache and a hairstyle without fade, Neymar has a very simple, close-cropped hairstyle with a light mustache.

Lionel Messi on the football front, is presently eyeing another stellar record of 700 career goals at the top level for club and country. He is currently one shy of that tally, with Barcelona set to face-off against Leganes in the La Liga on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi has a plethora of dimensions to his game, and his manager Quique Setien believes the Argentine is not just about the goals. Speaking after Barcelona's victory against Mallorca, he lavished praise on Lionel Messi. He stated:

"Leo is fine. You don't only have to assess the goals he scored, but also the rest of his contributions, like assisting. That gives us a lot of points. It's an astronomical number. I think he's reached 700 goals and that's why he's the best player in the world."

Indeed, Lionel Messi has over 300 assists in his career for club and country. He'll be eyeing yet another benchmark on Tuesday, but more importantly the win as the La Liga title race hots up with Real Madrid not far behind.