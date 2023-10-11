Lionel Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho and more: NBA superstar Jimmy Butler names list of '10/10' athletes 

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has revealed his list of '10/10' athletes and it includes the names of former Barcelona stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldinho.

After former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard announced his retirement from professional football on October 10 (Tuesday), Butler took to Instagram. He uploaded pictures of seven athletes who wore number 10.

The post included pictures of footballers such as Neymar, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, James Rodriguez, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi. The Instagram post also included the picture of basketball player Marqueese Grayson. Butler captioned the post thus:

"ten/ten"

Rodriguez also commented on the post by using a number 10 emoji and a double clap emoji. However, a few fans reacted by stating that the Miami Heat star snubbed Brazilian legend Pele and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international football last December after Belgium's group-stage exit in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Chelsea forward's contract at Real Madrid expired in May and since then, he has been a free agent.

Neymar Jr. and Jimmy Butler share a 'Special' friendship

Neymar Jr. and Jimmy Butler met for the first time in 2017 when the Miami Heat star was enjoying his time in Paris wearing the Brazilian forward's jersey. Since then, the pair have shared a really close bond.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old also invited the NBA star to his baby's gender-reveal party in Brazil. Neymar also never leaves a chance to heap praise on Butler. While talking to the NBA, the former Barcelona star stated that the two share a special bond of friendship.

"We're in close contact now. I love him. He's such a nice guy not only to me but to everyone around him. I admire him a lot not only on the court but off the court as well. This friendship is special [to me]."

Earlier this summer, Neymar Jr signed a new contract with the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of €90 million. The 31-year-old has also returned from the injury he suffered during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. He has also arrived in Cuiaba with the Brazilian football team for international fixtures.