Lionel Messi nominated for MLS 2023 MVP award despite just making 4 apprearances in the league for Inter Miami

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has received a nomination for the 2023 MLS Most Valuable Player award, and another for the Newcomer of the Year. The nomination of the Argentine forward has raised eyebrows because he has appeared only four times in the league since joining the side.

Messi joined Inter Miami after leaving French giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer and immediately settled into life in South Florida. His first seven matches came in the Leagues Cup as he led his new side to the trophy.

The 36-year-old won the awards for the highest goalscorer and Best Player of the tournament as his side picked up the silverware. He also helped to get Inter Miami into the final of the US Open Cup, which they lost in his absence.

Lionel Messi has featured only four times in the MLS since moving to Miami, with an injury limiting his impact. The experienced forward has been out since September and has not played a full match since, only managing 37 minutes against FC Toronto.

Messi was included in the 30-man Landon Donovan MVP Award shortlist, alongside fellow summer signing Sergio Busquets. The Argentine great has scored one goal and assisted two more in his four league appearances for Inter Miami.

In the Newcomer of the Year category, Messi also received a nomination following his immediate impact. Meanwhile, fellow Inter Miami star Jordi Alba has been nominated for the Defender of the Year.

The voting for the awards is set to take place between October 10 and 23. For each category, voting will be done by club technical staff, MLS players, and journalists, with each group accounting for 33.3% of votes.

Lionel Messi set for more history in MLS

The impact of Lionel Messi on Inter Miami since his arrival at the club is one that has been unprecedented. With the Argentine forward on the pitch, the side which was arguably the worst in the MLS has yet to lose a single game.

Messi has missed each of his side's last four matches through injury, resulting in their playoff hopes dwindling. They hope to welcome him back for their next match against FC Cincinnati as they look to reach the postseason.

Inter Miami are five points away from a place in the playoffs and have three games left to try to reach the postseason. They will play FC Cincinnati once before a double-header against Charlotte FC.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a storied career, with an incredible trophy haul at personal and team levels. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be elated to win the MLS award and will be keen to earn it once he returns.