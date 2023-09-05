Lionel Messi offered hilarious 5-word advice by Prince Harry after failing to score against LAFC

Prince Harry was present during the game between Inter Miami and LAFC this week but could not get to see Lionel Messi on the scoresheet.

Messi has scored 11 goals in as many matches so far for Inter Miami but couldn't manage to get on the scoresheet in the last two games. He did manage to get two assists to his name in the 3-1 win over LAFC.

Prince Harry was in attendance and was asked to send a message to the Inter Miami star. The former royal gave a simple five-word message and said:

"Put it in the net."

The 38-year-old was among the stunning A-listers at the BMO Stadium for the game on the weekend. Selena Gomez, Tyga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Edward Norton, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Will Ferrell, and Magic Johnson were also present for the match.

Lionel Messi to miss Inter Miami's next match

Inter Miami coach Gerardo' Tata' Martino will be without Lionel Messi for their upcoming match against Sporting Kansas City. The Argentine will be on away duty this week as his national team face Ecuador and Bolivia.

Martino spoke about the absence of his star player and said:

"We will try to put together the best performance possible against Kansas City. We'll also hope that the players leaving come back healthy and well so that we can continue this stretch."

Inter Miami have been unbeaten since Lionel Messi made his debut for the club. He has scored 11 times in the 11 matches so far and has helped turn things around for the MLS side and also secure their first-ever silverware with the Leagues Cup triumph.

Speaking about managing the Argentine, the Inter Miami coach told Coaches Voice:

"I have been asked the same question about him many times. 'What is it like to coach Messi?' I did it before at Barcelona, and with the Argentina national team – and I always have the same answer. He is an outstanding player on the pitch. The best. But a normal person off it."

"That certainly makes it easier for coaches to work with him. Like I did in Atlanta, I want to build Inter Miami into a team that can be champions. I want to be part of the history of this club. I'm sure Leo will help us do that," he added.

Messi has played 57 matches under Martino and scored 52 times while assisting 20 goals.