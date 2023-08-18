Lionel Messi offers honest opinion about playing on artificial pitches after Inter Miami transfer

Lionel Messi clarified he would be more than willing to play on artificial pitches in the MLS. Despite rumours that the Barcelona legend could be reluctant to appear on artificial grass, Messi stated that the same was simply not the case.

The Argentina icon spoke to the press ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC on Saturday (August 19). Answering a question on the abovementioned topic, he said (via Managing Barca):

"It is very hot and the humidity is high here sometimes it can be noticeable but I have adapted and got used to this change. There is no problem with artificial pitches, I spent my junior period at La Masia in Barcelona on this type of pitch."

The 36-year-old has played his football on some of the finest pitches across Europe. However, Messi's club will face teams in the MLS which host their matches on fake grass. Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, Atlanta United, New England Revolution, Charlotte FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps are clubs that do not play on natural grass (via Mirror).

Regardless, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward has put all rumours to rest concerning his issues with such surfaces. Lionel Messi will be looking forward to a good performance on Saturday and helping his side over the line in the Leagues Cup final.

"First title would be beautiful for everyone" - Lionel Messi speaks out about winning first trophy for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi stated that it would be wonderful for everybody associated with Inter Miami to get their hands on the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 19). Should the club secure a victory over Nashville SC, it would mark Inter Miami's first title.

The Argentina icon was asked about the significance of playing in a final, which is a momentous occasion for the Miami-based outfit. He responded by saying (via Sporting News):

"It would be great, incredible for me, for the fans, and for the club itself. The club is trying to grow and investing a lot, with major changes to put together a team, and winning titles helps a lot. It’s beautiful how Inter Miami fans come to the matches to support us, the stadium was always full when we play at home. It’s a very young club, trying to get the first title would be beautiful for everyone."

Lionel Messi's club made their way through to the final by beating Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semi-final of the tournament. The great man had his moment of brilliance as he struck the club's second goal in the game from 30 yards out.