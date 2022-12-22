Lionel Messi pens heartfelt message to Argentina fans after parading 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Buenos Aires

Argentina star Lionel Messi posted a heartfelt message to fans saying he loves them after parading the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Buenos Aires.

The Albiceleste returned home from their triumphant campaign in Qatar on Tuesday and had an open-top bus parade in the capital city. The winners were greeted by jubilant fans who thronged the streets of Buenos Aires, wanting to catch a glimpse of the squad and the World Cup trophy.

After the parade, Messi posted a few snaps on his Instagram page, with a heartfelt caption:

"Don't try to figure it out. ARGENTINA [Argentina flag] Through the good and the bad, I love you 💙🤍"

Not that long ago, Messi wasn't as revered in Argentina as Diego Maradona, his fierce loyalty to Barcelona left many to question if the forward was equally devoted to his country.

However, those perceptions have changed in the last few years, with the Albiceleste captain coming up big for his nation in major tournaments.

Last year, he finally ended his international drought by winning the Copa America, followed by the Finalissima trophy this year.

Now, with the FIFA World Cup trophy also in the bag, the Paris Saint-Germain ace has completed his illustrious trophy cabinet and reaffirmed his position as the best player to grace the sport.

Argentine fans hailed their talismanic captain for bringing home the holy grail and also gave him a massive reception when he returned home to Rosario later on Tuesday after the parade.

With seven goals and three assists in seven games, the 35-year-old was key to Argentina's victory, playing his heart out every time he stepped onto the pitch and reaffirming his love for his country.

Lionel Messi settles the 'GOAT' debate with FIFA World Cup win

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory has essentially sealed Lionel Messi's status as the greatest player of all time, having now won every possible trophy for his club and country.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored almost 800 career goals, made over 300 assists, lifted 40 trophies and won countless individual awards throughout his illustrious career.

Despite all his achievements, though, many felt Lionel Messi needed to win the World Cup to claim the 'GOAT' title outright, and now having fulfilled that condition too, there's little scope for any further debate about who's the best player of all time.

