Lionel Messi picks his two favourite Barcelona coaches

Lionel Messi has revealed in an interview who his favourite coaches at Barcelona are and Ronald Koeman is not one.

Lionel Messi recently broke Pele's record for scoring the most number of goals for a single club. Messi scored Barcelona's third goal against Real Valladolid in their recent win and took his tally to 644 career goals for the Catalans.

In a recent interview with Producciones del Barrio, Lionel Messi has revealed who his favourite coaches have been at Barcelona are and said that he believes that he was lucky to have worked with them.

Lionel Messi picks Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola as the best coaches he has had at Barcelona

Lionel Messi confessed that two of his favourite mentors at Barcelona have been Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola. The Barcelona captain believes that he was lucky to have worked with Luis Enrique and Guardiola.

Messi says that Pep would tell them how a match was going to play out and see things a certain way.

Messi said,

'Pep has something special.

'He makes you see things in one way: how he prepares for matches, defensively, how to attack... he told you exactly how the match was going to be, how you had to attack to win.

"I was lucky, in quotation marks, to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best. Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they've taught me."

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona was an absolute juggernaut and Lionel Messi won 14 trophies while the former Catalan midfielder was the manager at the club. He also won three Ballon d'Or honours in that time.

Luis Enrique is currently the manager of the Spain national team. During his time at Barcelona as the manager, he won a Champions League title and two La Liga titles in addition to three Copa Del Reys.

Lionel Messi had informed Barcelona of his intention to leave the club last summer as a lot of internal issues caused the club to be unsettled. Speaking in the same interview about the difficult summer that he had to endure, Lionel Messi said,

'I'm fine today. It's true that I had a very bad time in the summer. It came from before. What happened before the summer, the way the season ended, the burofax and all that.

'Then I dragged it with me a bit at the beginning of the season, but I'm fine today. I feel like seriously fighting for everything that's ahead of us. I feel excited. I know that the club is going through a difficult time, at club and team level, and everything around Barcelona is difficult, but I am looking forward to it.'

After getting off to a poor start to the season, Barcelona seem to be steadying their ship and are slowly making their way back into the top four.