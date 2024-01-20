Lionel Messi to play for Argentina at Olympics 2024 - Reports

Lionel Messi has expressed a desire to play for Argentina in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. According to Argentinian radio outlet D Sports Radio, the Inter Miami superstar is keen on suiting up, with Angel Di Maria also looking to join him.

The 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11. Football at the competition is set to begin earlier, with the group stages from July 24 to 30 and the final scheduled for August 9.

Football at the Olympics has an under-23 age limit, with the idea being to prevent teams from losing senior squad players. However, three exceptions to the rule are allowed, with Messi looking to be part of the team. The 36-year-old will look to add to his Olympic tally, having previously won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

It's going to be a busy year for Messi on the international stage, with La Albiceleste also looking to defend their Copa America title. The tournament will run from June 20 to July 14.

During that period, Messi is set to miss at least five games for Inter Miami. He will not miss any matches if he goes to the Olympics as the league is on a break from late July to late August.

Former Lionel Messi teammate provides opinion on superstar joining Olympics side

Former Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano has suggested that Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria have earned the right to decide if they want to play on the Olympic team.

Speaking to D Sports Radio, Mascherano, who currently serves as the under-20 Argentina head coach, said:

“Leo and Angel earned the right to choose; if they want to play in the Olympic Games they can do so. I understand that Angel said that their closing is with the Copa America, although it would also be a nice closing in the Games.”

La Albiceleste are yet to secure qualification for the tournament. They will compete in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament from January 20, where they have been drawn alongside Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. They will hope to secure one of two qualification spots for the Olympics.

Mascherano is currently the head coach but expressed a desire to hand the reins over to World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni at the tournament in Paris. He said:

“The objective is to qualify for the Olympic Games. If everything goes well in the pre-Olympic event, I hope that Scaloni can lead the national team in the Paris Olympic Games.”