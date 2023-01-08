Lionel Messi posts emotional Instagram post about World Cup: "How are you going to convince me magic doesn't exist?" 

Lionel Messi may have returned to Paris to recommence his club's season with PSG but that has not stopped him from reminiscing about his historic 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

Messi posted an Instagram post with the caption in Spanish which translates to:

"How are they going to convince me that magic doesn't exist?"

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a pulsating final against France, with many terming it the greatest-ever World Cup final.

How did Lionel Messi help Argentina to win the World Cup?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners - Lionel Messi's Argentina

Lionel Messi and Co. suffered a shock 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia as their 36-match unbeaten run was brought to a halt in shocking fashion.

After that opening game loss, Argentina, who were considered to be the favorites for the World Cup, suddenly faced a must-win situation in their next two games against Mexico and Poland respectively.

Against Mexico, after a drab opening half, Messi's genius helped turn the game around and lifted all the gloom and uncertainty around his side's campaign.

After being found in space by Angel Di Maria, Messi blasted an unstoppable shot beyond Guillermo Ochoa and into the far corner as Argentina broke the deadlock.

That win was followed by a convincing 2-0 win over Poland in their last group-stage game which helped Argentina secure the top spot, thereby avoiding France in the last 16.

Messi then put in a great knockout stage performance, becoming the only man to score in every knockout round in a single World Cup edition as he piloted Argentina to their 3rd World Cup win.

Messi's genius and historic World Cup win was followed by raucous celebrations across Argentina, with many taking to their streets to celebrate the win.

Argentina, currently under financial stress battling huge inflation levels, found something to cling onto as their national team gave them a reason to celebrate amid gloomy times.

Lionel Messi's win also helped him achieve his long-awaited dream of winning a World Cup and matching Diego Maradona's legacy in Argentina.

Poll : 0 votes