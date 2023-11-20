Lionel Messi praises ‘excellent’ Liverpool attacker for his goal against Argentina on international duty

Argentina captain Lionel Messi spoke highly about Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez after La Albiceleste suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.

Marcelo Bielsa's team handed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners their first defeat in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. After Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo opened the scoring in the 41st minute, Nunez sealed the fate of the clash with his 87th minute strike.

Speaking after the game, Messi held Nunez in high regard, telling the media (via @JoshLFC1909 X):

“Uruguay are good at rebounding and playing in space on counter attack. They have excellent players for that like Darwin [Núñez]…”

Expand Tweet

Despite their defeat, Argentina remain atop the South American standings with 12 points from five matches. Uruguay are second with 10 points.

Lionel Messi has scored three times in four appearances for his country in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Liverpool's Nunez, meanwhile, has been in eye-catching form for Uruguay. The striker has scored three goals and has provided three assists in five appearances.

Nunes has also been impressive for his club side this season, scoring seven and setting up six more goals in 17 appearances across competitions.

Argentina will return to action on November 21 to take on Brazil in a high-stakes showdown. The Selecaos are fifth in the South American qualifiers with seven points from five matches. Uruguay, on the other hand, will next play Bolivia on November 21.

Lionel Messi hit out at Uruguay stars following the defeat

Argentina's clash against Uruguay was a high-voltage affair. Lionel Messi was involved in a heated segment as he put his hand around Mathias Oliveira's throat following the latter's clash with Rodrigo De Paul.

Messi hit out at Uruguay players on social media after the game, claiming that the opposition lacked respect, writing (via The Mirror):

“I prefer not to say what I think about some gestures. But these young people have to learn to respect from their elders. This game was always intense and hard but always with a lot of respect. They have to learn a little bit.”

Uruguay, however, managed to get the job done, registering a massive win. The defeat marked Argentina's first since they lost the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia.