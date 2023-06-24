Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked if breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 European scoring record mattered to him

Lionel Messi was recently quizzed about whether breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record as the top scorer in top five European leagues mattered to him. Messi scored his 496th goal in top five European leagues, breaking Ronaldo's record.

As Messi's time at European football has come to an end with his impending move to Inter Miami, the Argentine was asked whether breaking Ronaldo's record mattered to him. He told beIN Sport:

"No, just a little bit. As I said before, at this stage of my career, I don't focus on that anymore. I focus on what I was able to achieve with Argentina and the club level where I was lucky enough to win important titles like the UCL or Club World Cup, leagues, cups.

"I was lucky enough to win everything, and that's really what will remain at the end of my career. Of course, you have the goals and records, but, I think, they are secondary apart from the fact that they are nice recognitions."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated European football for years during their time in the continent. The rivalry between the duo peaked when they used to play in La Liga. Messi was in Barcelona while Ronaldo was in Real Madrid, giving fans countless memorable encounters in El Clasicos.

When Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to have dinner with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi shared the honour of the best footballer of the modern era for more than 15 years. They were almost always among the contenders as the best player in the world and are multiple Ballon d'Or winners.

During one such occasion, Ronaldo spoke about his relationship with Messi. He said that while they pushed each other to get better, they have a good relationship. The Portuguese even expressed the desire to have dinner with Messi (via Sportsmanor):

“I don’t know if its ever happened in football, the same two guys, in the same stage, all the time. So … it’s not easy. Of course, we have good relationship. We not have dinner together yet, but I hope in the future.”

Both Ronaldo and Messi are no longer in European football. Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He joined the club as a free agent in December last year.

Poll : 0 votes